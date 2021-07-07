240 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths for New Jersey

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reported 240 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 894,224.
During Murphy's coronavirus briefing Wednesday, he also reported eight new deaths, for a total of 23,781 and 2,709 probable deaths. At the time of the briefing, there were 310 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus, with 51 in intensive care and 23 on ventilators. Additionally, 28 patients were discharged from hospitals compared to 32 new patients admitted.
"That's the first day in a little bit where we've had more going in than coming out," Murphy said. "Those are days we don't like to see."
As of Wednesday morning, more than 4.9 million residents have been fully vaccinated at New Jersey sites and 151,895 have been fully vaccinated out-of-state for a total of over 5 million.
