224 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths for New Jersey
224 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths for New Jersey

coronavirus press briefing

Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his then-daily coronavirus press briefing in May 2020 at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Michael Karas / NorthJersey.com

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reported 224 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the  statewide total cases to 890,696.

During Murphy's coronavirus briefing Wednesday, he also reported seven new deaths, for a total of 23,667 and 2,690 probable deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 4.5 million residents have been fully vaccinated at New Jersey sites and 171,533 have been fully vaccinated out-of-state for a total of over 4.6 million. The state is now less than 73,000 away from the state's initial target of 4.7 million, or 70% of the adult population.

The governor noted that most of the new cases and deaths have been coming from those who have yet to be vaccinated.

