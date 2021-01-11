Murphy to visit South Jersey vaccination mega site, COVID-19 briefing to follow

Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials will visit a South Jersey COVID-19 vaccination mega site Monday as inoculation efforts continue.

Murphy will be joined at 9:30 a.m. by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Congressman Donald Norcross, Sen. President Steve Sweeney, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan to inspect the premises at Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell (Gloucester County), one of six mega sites opening across the state.

The state is currently in phase 1A of its vaccination efforts, which includes health care workers, volunteers and long-term care residents, and has also included first responders from phase 1B as eligible to receive the vaccine.

According to the state, the six mega sites will serve as vaccination hubs for phased priority groups, part of a network of over 200 sites tasked with carrying out the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Other sites include: Atlantic City Convention Center; Racetrack at Meadowlands, East Rutherford; Moorestown Mall; New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison; and Rockaway Townsquare.

Murphy is also scheduled for his regular COVID-19 response press briefing at noon in Trenton.