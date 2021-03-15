 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy to make announcement at 9 a.m., greet First Lady for NJ school visit
0 comments

Murphy to make announcement at 9 a.m., greet First Lady for NJ school visit

{{featured_button_text}}
For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to a motorcade vehicle Friday after stepping off Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle. The Bidens are spending the weekend at their home in Delaware.

 Patrick Semansky / associated press

Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will make what they are calling a "major announcement" at 9 a.m. Monday from Rutgers University-Newark.

The announcement will be livestreamed on the governor's YouTube channel from Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hall at the college.

Following the announcement, Murphy will greet First Lady Jill Biden at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Trenton and the two will visit a Burlington County school to tout President Joseph R. Biden's economic stimulus package.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will join Murphy and Biden at Samuel Smith Elementary School and deliver remarks on how the American Rescue Plan will help schools safely reopen.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News