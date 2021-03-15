Murphy to make announcement at 9 a.m., greet First Lady for NJ school visit

Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will make what they are calling a "major announcement" at 9 a.m. Monday from Rutgers University-Newark.
The announcement will be livestreamed on the governor's YouTube channel from Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hall at the college.
Following the announcement, Murphy will greet First Lady Jill Biden at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Trenton and the two will visit a Burlington County school to tout President Joseph R. Biden's economic stimulus package.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will join Murphy and Biden at Samuel Smith Elementary School and deliver remarks on how the American Rescue Plan will help schools safely reopen.
