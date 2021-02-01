 Skip to main content
Murphy to hold winter weather press conference Monday morning
Murphy to hold winter weather press conference Monday morning

Gov. Phil Murphy presents his State of the State address Sunday for later broadcast at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Ed Murray / NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Gov. Phil Murphy will address the state's response to the winter storm passing over the region during a press conference 11 a.m. Monday.

Murphy will be joined by Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Jared Maples, and New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso at the statewide Traffic Management Center in Fords.

The press conference will be livestreamed on the Governor's official YouTube channel.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

