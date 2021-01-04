Murphy slams Van Drew's opposition to electoral college results

During his COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy strayed from pandemic response talk to take aim at Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who has promised to object to the Electoral College results when Congress meets to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday.

“It pains me to see one of our own representatives, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, cynically side with conspiracy theorists and throw his fate in with the far-right’s disproven and crackpot theories,” Murphy said. “If that’s the legacy Jeff wants for himself, then, I guess ‘it is what it is.’”

Van Drew Campaign Manager Ron Filan hit back at Murphy, accusing the governor of mishandling the COVID-19 response in the state’s nursing homes as well as the economy.

“As stated in his recent Save Jersey Op-Ed, Congressman Van Drew has been clear from day one that his opposition to certifying the results of the Electoral College isn’t about who won or lost the presidency, but rather a rejection of the status quo and a no-confidence vote in politicians like Phil Murphy who’d rather dismiss Americans as naive, stupid, or conspiracy theorists in comments exactly like the one he gave today, rather than doing the job they were elected and continually fail to do,” Filan said.