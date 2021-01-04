Murphy slams Van Drew's opposition to electoral college results

During his COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy strayed from pandemic response talk to take aim at Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who has promised to object to the Electoral College results when Congress meets to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday.
“It pains me to see one of our own representatives, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, cynically side with conspiracy theorists and throw his fate in with the far-right’s disproven and crackpot theories,” Murphy said. “If that’s the legacy Jeff wants for himself, then, I guess ‘it is what it is.’”
Van Drew Campaign Manager Ron Filan hit back at Murphy, accusing the governor of mishandling the COVID-19 response in the state’s nursing homes as well as the economy.
“As stated in his recent Save Jersey Op-Ed, Congressman Van Drew has been clear from day one that his opposition to certifying the results of the Electoral College isn’t about who won or lost the presidency, but rather a rejection of the status quo and a no-confidence vote in politicians like Phil Murphy who’d rather dismiss Americans as naive, stupid, or conspiracy theorists in comments exactly like the one he gave today, rather than doing the job they were elected and continually fail to do,” Filan said.
Van Drew said last week he will raise objections to accepting the Electoral College’s vote counts from states that did not follow their own laws in setting rules for the Nov. 3 election.
“It’s what I’ve talked about all along. There has been ... a disrespect of millions of Americans who really do believe that something’s wrong,” Van Drew said then. “It’s not a matter of who would win or lose — maybe the results would be the same — but we should abide by the rule of law.”
Van Drew said his biggest concern was that some states changed voting procedures without having their Legislatures vote on the changes, as required under the U.S. Constitution.
Congress will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday to vote on accepting the results of the Electoral College vote, which gives President-elect Joe Biden 306 votes and President Donald Trump 232, with 270 required to win.
