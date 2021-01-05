 Skip to main content
Murphy signs COVID-19 tax relief for businesses
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed legislation that will relieve businesses a portion of their unemployment tax obligation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by assemblymen Vince Mazzeo (D-2) and Anthony Verrelli (D-15) and Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald (D-6), the law will reduce the amount of unemployment taxes employers individually owe and delay a significant increase in the Unemployment Trust Fund Reserve Ratio. It excludes the cost of unemployment benefits paid to employees when calculating the employer's Reserve Ratio.

"Not since the Great Depression has our country faced an economic crisis like the one we are seeing today," said Verrelli. "After all they’ve endured, businesses need relief so that they can keep employees on the payroll and rise to meet any future challenges brought on by coronavirus. This law will provide critical tax relief to employers as they continue on the long road to recovery."

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

