Murphy names March 9 'COVID-19 Heroes Day'

"From nurses and doctors to grocery store workers and law enforcement, countless essential workers have been working day and night to serve New Jerseyans during these trying times," Murphy added. "These heroes have brought us to this moment where we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel."

"Too often, essential workers in this state go unseen and toil for years without being recognized for the tremendous, selfless service they provide to our state, and to its people," Gopal said. "Establishing March 9 as 'COVID-19 Heroes Day' is a way of saying thank you to those who have gone well beyond the call of duty, especially during the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic, often putting their own health and safety on the line for the welfare of their fellow New Jerseyans."