Murphy expands capacity limits for houses of worship, religious ceremonies

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that houses of worship and religious services can now operate at 50% capacity with no cap on the number of individuals permitted to attend.

Effective immediately, religious services and celebrations including weddings, funerals and memorials that involve a religious aspect can operate at 50% of the room in which they were held.

Services were previously limited to 35% capacity with a cap of up to 150 individuals.

“As our numbers continue to decline we believe that we can safely take this step,” Murphy said during a press briefing Monday afternoon. “It is important to remember that masks will continue to be required unless they must be briefly removed for religious purposes … additionally, members of different households must be at least six-feet apart at all times.”

As of Monday morning, Murphy said the state has administered 1,676,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The rate of transmission was also logged at 0.86 Monday.