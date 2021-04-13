 Skip to main content
Murphy endorses Jiampetti for Atlantic County Clerk
Lisa Jiampetti

Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti was endorsed at the 2021 Atlantic County Democratic Convention to run for County Clerk. 

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Gov. Phil Murphy endorsed Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti for Atlantic County Clerk on Monday in the contested Democratic primary for the nomination. 

“As a three-term mayor of Egg Harbor City, Lisa Jiampetti has earned the reputation of a driven, forward-looking leader who puts the interests of her constituents first and has never settled for the status quo,” said Murphy in a written statement.

Murphy said Jiampetti would bring talents developed overseeing construction of new schools and attracting new businesses to town, as well as developing recreational services, to her job as clerk.

Jiampetti is running against progressive candidate Mico Lucide, of Mays Landing, an IT professional who has not held elective office. Lucide is also part of a lawsuit against current Democratic Clerk Ed McGettigan and other clerks in the state.

Lucide is trying to force McGettigan to abandon the "county line," which gives candidates endorsed by the county committee the first line on primary ballots. Jiampetti has the county line in the primary, after being backed by the county committee at the Democratic convention last month.

McGettigan has not commented, but other clerks not involved in the lawsuit have said New Jersey law would have to be changed removing the requirement that candidates be allowed to "bracket" together on ballots in order to achieve what the lawsuit seeks.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

