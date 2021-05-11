Murphy campaign releases first TV, digital ads ahead of June 8 primary

In spite of having no Democratic opponents on the ballot in the June 8 primary, look for television and digital ads from the Murphy for Governor 2021 campaign starting Tuesday, touting his success making New Jersey "stronger and fairer."

The campaign will spend almost $5 million on media ads ahead of the primary, a spokesperson announced Tuesday.

It will also launch a new bilingual website to mobilize voters.

"With less than a month to go until the June 8 Democratic primary, we are ramping up a coordinated effort to communicate directly with voters, highlighting Governor Murphy's leadership in building a stronger and fairer post-pandemic economy that works for everyone," said Murphy for Governor Campaign Manager Mollie Binotto.

Murphy has no Democratic challenger on the ballot in the primary. State officials ruled that two would-be challengers filed faulty petitions to get on the ballot last month.

That means Murphy, who is the head of the Democratic Party in the state, will secure the nomination.

A Monmouth University poll out Wednesday showed Murphy with a 57% approval rating, down from 71% at the height of the outbreak last year, but still in positive territory.