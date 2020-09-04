Borgata

Like the rest of Atlantic City’s casinos, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is operating with reduced capacity and no indoor dining, smoking or drinking on the gaming floor. Masks must be worn by everyone on the property, guests’ temperatures are taken upon arrival and social distancing guidelines are being adhered to, with polycarbonate dividers at table games and every other slot machine turned off.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday ordered a ban on all smoking inside of casinos, on the same day it was allowed to resume after more than five months.

"I am announcing we will take administrative action to prohibit smoking in indoor casinos. We have looked closely at the science and agree with experts that have concluded that allowing smoking is too large a risk to take," Murphy said at his press conference.

Murphy on Tuesday issued an executive order that allowed the resumption of indoor dining as well as beverage services on casino floors and the resumption of smoking indoors at places it was already allowed. The decision on the smoking raised health concerns from employees and guests.

“I felt safe at first coming back with all the (security measures in place),” said a casino dealer who spoke on condition of anonymity because casino employees are not authorized to speak directly to the media. “Now, how is letting indoor smoking safe? Not only to us, but our families and our nonsmoking guests. ... I feel like no one cares about us.”

Per COVID-19 regulations, guests must wear a mask when not smoking or drinking on the casino floor and must remain seated while doing so.

By local ordinance, casinos are allowed to have smoking on 25% of the gaming floor at both table games and slot machines.

A 2008 Atlantic City visitor profile survey (no such study has been conducted since) performed by Spectrum Gaming Group for the Atlantic City Convention & Visitors Authority found that 23% of casino customers smoke. As of 2018, the CDC estimated that less than 14% of Americans smoke.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.

