Murphy announces state Supreme Court nominee, will join First Lady for NJ school visit later

NEWARK — Gov. Phil Murphy will nominate Rachel Wainer Apter to the New Jersey Supreme Court to fill the seat of Associate Justice Jaynee LaVecchia, retiring later this year.
Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver made the announcement Monday morning from Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hall at Rutgers University-Newark.
LaVecchia will retire on Aug. 31. The appointment will first be sent to the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Judicial and Prosecutorial Appointments Committee for approval before the governor would file a formal nomination, subject to advice and consent in the Senate.
“In the wake of Justice Ginsburg’s passing, the advances in civil rights that she spent a lifetime fighting for are under threat in Washington,” Murphy said. “State courts have never mattered more, and I am honored to nominate Rachel Wainer Apter, who clerked for Justice Ginsburg and followed in her footsteps as a civil rights lawyer, to the New Jersey Supreme Court."
Murphy said that Wainer Apter defended New Jersey’s DREAMers in federal court, drove Facebook to confront hate speech on its platform, and proposed reforms to prevent sexual harassment.
"I know she will continue to serve all New Jerseyans on our state’s highest court," Murphy said.
Wainer Apter currently serves as director of the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights and previously served as counsel to the Attorney General, advising on civil rights and immigration matters, including leading the New Jersey team that defeated a motion by Texas and seven other states to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).
"The law is not simply a subject to be debated or a puzzle to be solved, but something that profoundly impacts the lives of individual people each day," said Wainer Apter. "The cases that the New Jersey Supreme Court hears concern issues of fundamental importance to our state and to all of us as individuals, including how our society will live up to the promise of equal justice under the law. I am grateful beyond measure for the faith that Governor Murphy has placed in me with this nomination, and will do my best to serve the people of New Jersey if confirmed."
Wainer Apter also worked at the American Civil Liberties Union on cases concerning voting rights, reproductive freedom, and the right to be free from discrimination. She is a University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School graduate, and lives in Englewood with her husband and three children.
Following the announcement, Murphy will greet First Lady Jill Biden at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Trenton and the two will visit a Burlington County school to tout President Joseph R. Biden's economic stimulus package.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will join Murphy and Biden at Samuel Smith Elementary School and deliver remarks on how the American Rescue Plan will help schools safely reopen.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
