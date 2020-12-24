Murphy announces COVID-19 testing requirements for UK flights into NJ

Citing a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus circulating overseas, Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced new testing requirements for United Airlines customers coming into New Jersey on flights from the United Kingdom.

Customers will be required to present proof of a negative test obtained within 72 hours of departure for incoming flights to Newark Liberty International Airport.

"As we continue to experience a second wave of COVID-19 cases, it’s critical that we take any and all precautions to mitigate the potential for further transmission," Murphy said in a news release. "While New Jersey continues to strongly discourage all nonessential travel at this time, if unavoidable, international travelers should adhere to CDC guidance for pre- and post-flight testing and the recommended self-quarantine period."

The requirements impact anyone older than 5. People connecting in London's Heathrow Airport onto a United flight from another country would be exempt.

In January, United will operate two daily flights from London to Newark and Chicago.

