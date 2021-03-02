 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy and Sweeney endorse Mazzeo for state senate
0 comments

Murphy and Sweeney endorse Mazzeo for state senate

{{featured_button_text}}

Governor Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney on Tuesday announced their endorsement of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, in his candidacy for State Senate in the second legislative district.

The second legislative district race opened up recently when incumbent Republican Chris Brown said he would not seek re-election this year.

“As a small business owner and a veteran lawmaker, he’s been a tireless advocate for the middle class and Main Street,” said Governor Murphy.

Mazzeo owns B.F. Mazzeo produce market in Northfield.

Mazzeo is expected to announce his Democratic running mates soon, with incumbent Assemblyman John Armato and County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick likely candidates.

On the Republican side, former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, has announced he will run for on a slate with former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and Margate attorney Claire Swift.

Brown has endorsed Polistina to succeed him.

Sweeney said Mazzeo's business small experience gives him insight into the needs of county residents and businesses.

“Following in the footsteps of former Senator Jim Whelan, Atlantic County will be served well by Assemblyman Mazzeo joining the ranks of the New Jersey Senate,” said Sweeney. “When Atlantic City reached a crisis point four years ago, it was Vince Mazzeo who worked across party lines and led the way to save the City from bankruptcy and protect the livelihoods of thousands of men and women."

Mazzeo was one of the architects of the bill to restructure how casinos pay their property taxes, known as the payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) bill.

Vince Mazzeo

MAZZEO Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo was in attendance at ACUA headquarters in Atlantic City on Wednesday as Governor Phil Murphy signer an executive order to return the state to national leadership in offshore wind energy. Wednesday, January 31

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

13-foot-long python rescued from waste pipe in India

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News