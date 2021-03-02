Murphy and Sweeney endorse Mazzeo for state senate

Governor Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney on Tuesday announced their endorsement of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, in his candidacy for State Senate in the second legislative district.

The second legislative district race opened up recently when incumbent Republican Chris Brown said he would not seek re-election this year.

“As a small business owner and a veteran lawmaker, he’s been a tireless advocate for the middle class and Main Street,” said Governor Murphy.

Mazzeo owns B.F. Mazzeo produce market in Northfield.

Mazzeo is expected to announce his Democratic running mates soon, with incumbent Assemblyman John Armato and County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick likely candidates.

On the Republican side, former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, has announced he will run for on a slate with former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and Margate attorney Claire Swift.

Brown has endorsed Polistina to succeed him.

Sweeney said Mazzeo's business small experience gives him insight into the needs of county residents and businesses.