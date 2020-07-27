Carousel Icon crash

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County man was killed in a one-person motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the Sweetwater section of the township, police said.

Frederick Schumacher, 60, Palmyra was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the 5000 block of Pleasant Mills Road, said Detective Barry Heffley of the Mullica Township Police Department.

According to police, Schumacher had departed the Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck with a group of fellow motorcyclists who are all military veterans. The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m.

Schumacher’s motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck multiple objects, Heffley said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but unsuccessful, he said.

Police were joined at the scene by the State Medical Examiner. The Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Company assisted with traffic control.

“At this time, it just appears that he lost control,” Heffley said, adding that the crash is still under investigation.

