Motivated and inspired: Two local women create networking-based company to empower women

Jaclyn Carter, 13, of Atlantic City, attended the speech and said the two women were very inspirational.

“It inspired me to set out to do what I want to do, more than what I did before,” she said.

Tiffani Brown, 15, also from the city, found the speech empowering, as well as the exercise the YOUnite women had the girls do, which included writing down their goals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It gets into your mind, and when you write it down, now I know what I’ve got to do. I just have to do it,” Brown said.

The networking events geared toward adults have a different theme, such as bridging gaps between different generations. The events include speakers, dinner, vendors and time to network and meet other women with similar interests.

“Although as women we are coming together, we want to still show the individuality,” said Hamlett, 27, of Atlantic City. “It’s not just entrepreneurs, it’s not just someone who works in law enforcement, it’s every different occupation. Everyone that attends these events can see themselves in one of the people, either on a panel, in the room or a vendor. The goal is to make everyone feel comfortable and connect with someone.