More than 100,000 vaccinated for COVID-19 in NJ, gov says

Earlier in the day, Murphy visited University Hospital in Newark for the first distribution of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to frontline health care workers there.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said that there are 200 sites statewide for healthcare workers to get vaccinated and so far New Jersey has received about 400,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines.

Murphy said that there is “without question” a reporting gap in the state’s vaccination progress, which he suspects many thousand more than what was reported.

Persichilli said 120,000 doses of the vaccine were reserved for long-term care facilities, 8,000 of which were administered and by the end of January expect most to be taken care of

“Getting into the system has proven to be logistically part of the problem,” she said. “Other than that I think its people after the holidays will be lining up.”

Persichilli said that federal government has released the second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which are arriving now, and next week will release the second doses of the Moderna vaccine. She said the Department of Health feels “pretty comfortable on that availability.”