More gun buyback events on the way, acting attorney general says

LAWRENCEVILLE — Nearly 1,000 guns were purchased from the community during buy back events in four cities over the weekend, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced Thursday.

The four cities — Atlantic City, Newark, East Orange and Paterson — will soon be joined by seven more in an effort to stem gun violence in communities across the state.

"Any one of these weapons, had they fallen into the wrong hands, could've resulted in a death or an injury," Bruck said. "It could've been found by a 6-year-old going through her parents' attic; it could've been found by a family member who is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis; it could've been found by someone who was burglarizing a home, looking for a weapon."

Bruck made the announcement during a conference at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville. In front of him was every weapon bought by the government on August 7, and behind him were the county prosecutors from Atlantic, Essex and Passaic counties.

Atlantic City Acting Interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, who accompanied Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill, confirmed that 367 weapons were collected during Saturday's event at the resort.