Missing Atlantic City woman found dead

ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman has been found dead after she was reported missing last week, city police Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
The death of Quashanda Brown, 32, is believed not to be suspicious at this time.
An investigation and autopsy have been initiated because of her death, Aristizabal said.
Anyone with information about Brown's death can contact city police at 609-347-5779.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
Eric Conklin
