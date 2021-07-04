Millville women's chorus sings again

After a long hiatus due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Millville Woman's Club Chorus performed in person for the first time on June 23 for residents at Woodview Estates assisted living community in Mays Landing. Some restrictions remained in place, but the outdoor event on the terrace was well attended, said a club spokeswoman.
