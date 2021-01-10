 Skip to main content
Mill Road detour, Steelmanville Road delays
Mill Road detour, Steelmanville Road delays

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 24-hour-a-day detour will be in effect for the eastbound lane of Mill Road here between Fire and Old Zion roads from Monday through Sunday, officials said.

In addition, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, there will be an alternating traffic pattern on Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, near the Garden State Parkway bridges.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a full detour in effect at the same location.

Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route, Atlantic County said in a press release Sunday.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org/.

