Menorah lighting returns to Vineland

VINELAND — Main Street Vineland will join the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Salem & Gloucester Counties to celebrate Chanukah, the Jewish “Festival of Lights," with a Chanukah menorah lighting— “Chanukah Live” —on the 600 block of Landis Avenue, across from Landis MarketPlace, at 6 p.m. Nov. 28.
The lighting of the Chanukiyah (Chanukah menorah) is organized by Jewish Federation, and the ceremony will include music, dancing, holiday refreshments, and fellowship. Main Street Vineland has incorporated this Vineland Jewish holiday tradition into its schedule of events for the holiday season.
Downtown Vineland's menorah was constructed by Kane Steel, of Millville, in 1994, and has been used at various Vineland locations for Chanukah. For the past six years, it has been at the location of the former Precision Watch and Clock building, on the 600 block of Landis Avenue. The business was owned by the late Leon Zylberman, a Holocaust survivor.
“Vineland has a rich history of many cultures, with the Jewish culture having deep roots here," Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson said. "I am happy and proud that we can use occasions like this to honor and recognize the many faiths and cultures that come together at this time of year. I hope that people of all faiths and creeds can come together on The Ave for the commemoration of this holiday.”
This lighting will commemorate the late Rabbi Yisroel Rapoport, of Sons of Jacob Congregation, who aided in the menorah's construction and helped organize “Chanukah Live” outdoor menorah-lighting ceremonies in Vineland for over two decades, until his death earlier this year.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.