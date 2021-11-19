Menorah lighting returns to Vineland

VINELAND — Main Street Vineland will join the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Salem & Gloucester Counties to celebrate Chanukah, the Jewish “Festival of Lights," with a Chanukah menorah lighting— “Chanukah Live” —on the 600 block of Landis Avenue, across from Landis MarketPlace, at 6 p.m. Nov. 28.

The lighting of the Chanukiyah (Chanukah menorah) is organized by Jewish Federation, and the ceremony will include music, dancing, holiday refreshments, and fellowship. Main Street Vineland has incorporated this Vineland Jewish holiday tradition into its schedule of events for the holiday season.

Downtown Vineland's menorah was constructed by Kane Steel, of Millville, in 1994, and has been used at various Vineland locations for Chanukah. For the past six years, it has been at the location of the former Precision Watch and Clock building, on the 600 block of Landis Avenue. The business was owned by the late Leon Zylberman, a Holocaust survivor.