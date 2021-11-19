 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Menorah lighting returns to Vineland
0 comments

Menorah lighting returns to Vineland

{{featured_button_text}}
121619_hom_Hanukkah menorah

Main Street Vineland will join the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester Counties in the celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish ‘Festival of Lights,’ with a menorah lighting 6 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Landis Avenue, across from Landis MarketPlace. The lighting of the menorah, billed as the largest in South Jersey, will include music, dancing, doughnuts, hot cider and fellowship. All are welcome. For more information, call 856-696-4445. Rabbi Yisroel of Sons of Jacob Congregation is shown at left, below the menorah, during last year’s lighting.

Submitted

 Submitted

VINELAND — Main Street Vineland will join the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Salem & Gloucester Counties to celebrate Chanukah, the Jewish “Festival of Lights," with a Chanukah menorah lighting— “Chanukah Live” —on the 600 block of Landis Avenue, across from Landis MarketPlace, at 6 p.m. Nov. 28.

The lighting of the Chanukiyah (Chanukah menorah) is organized by Jewish Federation, and the ceremony will include music, dancing, holiday refreshments, and fellowship. Main Street Vineland has incorporated this Vineland Jewish holiday tradition into its schedule of events for the holiday season.

Downtown Vineland's menorah was constructed by Kane Steel, of Millville, in 1994, and has been used at various Vineland locations for Chanukah. For the past six years, it has been at the location of the former Precision Watch and Clock building, on the 600 block of Landis Avenue. The business was owned by the late Leon Zylberman, a Holocaust survivor.

“Vineland has a rich history of many cultures, with the Jewish culture having deep roots here," Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson said. "I am happy and proud that we can use occasions like this to honor and recognize the many faiths and cultures that come together at this time of year. I hope that people of all faiths and creeds can come together on The Ave for the commemoration of this holiday.”

This lighting will commemorate the late Rabbi Yisroel Rapoport, of Sons of Jacob Congregation, who aided in the menorah's construction and helped organize “Chanukah Live” outdoor menorah-lighting ceremonies in Vineland for over two decades, until his death earlier this year.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians restore windows of Al-Aqsa mosque

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News