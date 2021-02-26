McGettigan will not run for re-election as Atlantic County Clerk

"He was diagnosed at 69 and passed away at 70. He never got to enjoy one day of retirement," McGettigan said. "There are no guarantees of tomorrow."

He is not supporting any particular candidate yet, he said.

"I will take a step back and let the process unfold," McGettigan said, of choosing a Democratic candidate for the job at the county convention March 21. "If I feel I should speak up on somebody's behalf, I will do that."

He thanked his office staff, family, and those who have supported him over the years, whether Democrats, independents or Republicans.

"It's tough to win in Atlantic County without crossover votes," McGettigan said. "I have been fortunate to have that luxury."

McGettigan switched parties right before winning his first term as clerk from Republican to Democratic, and also thanked Democrats for accepting, endorsing and electing him over the years.

On Thursday Suleiman said that, if McGettigan declines to run, Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti would be the Democrats’ likely choice to run for the position — if she decides to enter the contest. She is expected to make a decision soon.

Jiampetti is one of several Democrats named as potential candidates for the job.