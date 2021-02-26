McGettigan will not run for re-election as Atlantic County Clerk

Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan will not seek re-election, he said Friday, opening the way for candidates from both parties to vie for the job.
The 65-year-old Linwood resident said he made his decision long before his office came under scrutiny last fall for sending the wrong ballots to 554 voters in Hamilton Township.
That mistake resulted in a court order to hold what would be a costly special election for District 3 county commissioner.
"The last four or five years I have not had a fundraiser or social event, or received or asked for any political contributions," McGettigan said Friday in a phone interview. "I didn't intend to run again at age 65. I have fulfilled my duties here."
McGettigan is nearing the end of his third five-year term in office.
"The McGettigan name is synonymous with public service," said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman on Friday. "Whether as an Atlantic City Councilman or as County Clerk, Ed has done a great job serving our community."
Suleiman cited McGettigan's work on helping people vote, helping veterans document their service for benefits, and maintaining the county's real estate records.
A big factor in his decision to retire was the death of his brother John McGettigan a year ago at age 70.
"He was diagnosed at 69 and passed away at 70. He never got to enjoy one day of retirement," McGettigan said. "There are no guarantees of tomorrow."
He is not supporting any particular candidate yet, he said.
"I will take a step back and let the process unfold," McGettigan said, of choosing a Democratic candidate for the job at the county convention March 21. "If I feel I should speak up on somebody's behalf, I will do that."
He thanked his office staff, family, and those who have supported him over the years, whether Democrats, independents or Republicans.
"It's tough to win in Atlantic County without crossover votes," McGettigan said. "I have been fortunate to have that luxury."
McGettigan switched parties right before winning his first term as clerk from Republican to Democratic, and also thanked Democrats for accepting, endorsing and electing him over the years.
On Thursday Suleiman said that, if McGettigan declines to run, Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti would be the Democrats’ likely choice to run for the position — if she decides to enter the contest. She is expected to make a decision soon.
Jiampetti is one of several Democrats named as potential candidates for the job.
Democrat Mico Lucide, chair of the progressive group Atlantic County Our Revolution, has announced he will run against McGettigan in the 2021 primary, as has Calvin Ferrara, deputy political director for Amy Kennedy’s 2020 campaign for Congress.
Hammonton Republican Councilman Joe Giralo has also said he will run for clerk this year.
In the District 3 commissioner election, a Superior Court judge has vacated the results of the November race and ordered a special election for the district, but the Democrats are appealing that decision. The Democratic candidate, Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, had narrowly defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township.
It was the latest of many mistakes over the years by McGettigan’s office, and for a time last month Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, had called for him to resign. They soon rescinded the request, saying they had talked to McGettigan and now felt there were mitigating circumstances out of McGettigan’s control that led to the commissioner’s race mistake.
The Clerk’s Office has said the State Voter Registration System provided misinformation, and a printing vendor may have also contributed to the error.
