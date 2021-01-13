Mazzeo, Armato rescind call for county clerk resignation

Earlier this month, a Superior Court judge ordered a special election for Atlantic County District 3 county commissioner, finding that erroneous ballots the clerk sent to 554 voters in Hamilton Township effectively disenfranchised enough voters to require a new election.

The lawmakers' statements Wednesday morning were highly critical of McGettigan, who is at the end of his third five-year term in office.

“Atlantic County should not go through another election without a change in leadership,” Mazzeo said in the morning statement. “The issues in the recent Atlantic County Commissioners election were unfair to the candidates involved, taxpayers who will foot the bill for a new election, and every voter who cast a ballot in November.”

The two legislators said voters deserve assurance that their elections are completely secure and in the most capable hands, and that requires a new clerk.

“The Atlantic County Clerk’s Office has had issues in recent years, but the recent error in the Atlantic County District 3 Commissioner election was much more severe,” said Armato in the morning announcement. “Ed McGettigan has had a long career in public service, and we thank him for it, but he must step aside for the good of the county.”