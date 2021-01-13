Mazzeo, Armato rescind call for county clerk resignation

After calling for the immediate resignation of Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan Wednesday morning over his office sending the wrong ballots to 554 voters in the District 3 commissioner race, Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, said they were reconsidering their position.
"Perhaps it was a little premature," Mazzeo said Wednesday afternoon, after having a long talk with McGettigan. "Now we’re going to get to the table and talk it over."
The ballot mistake is forcing a costly special election for the county, set for April. Mazzeo said he was frustrated that he wasn't getting information about what happened from the clerk's office, and now he feels the communication is beginning.
The clerk's office has said the State Voter Registration System provided misinformation to it, and Mazzeo said McGettigan told him Wednesday afternoon that a vendor may have also made mistakes with printing the ballots.
Multiple attempts to reach McGettigan for comment were unsuccessful.
But Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman defended him.
"I am very disappointed that Vince and John would release a public statement rather than have a private conversation with Ed," Suleiman said in a written response on Wednesday. "Whether Ed runs for re-election is up to him, and whether he or someone else is our candidate for Clerk will be up to our nominating convention."
Earlier this month, a Superior Court judge ordered a special election for Atlantic County District 3 county commissioner, finding that erroneous ballots the clerk sent to 554 voters in Hamilton Township effectively disenfranchised enough voters to require a new election.
The lawmakers' statements Wednesday morning were highly critical of McGettigan, who is at the end of his third five-year term in office.
“Atlantic County should not go through another election without a change in leadership,” Mazzeo said in the morning statement. “The issues in the recent Atlantic County Commissioners election were unfair to the candidates involved, taxpayers who will foot the bill for a new election, and every voter who cast a ballot in November.”
The two legislators said voters deserve assurance that their elections are completely secure and in the most capable hands, and that requires a new clerk.
“The Atlantic County Clerk’s Office has had issues in recent years, but the recent error in the Atlantic County District 3 Commissioner election was much more severe,” said Armato in the morning announcement. “Ed McGettigan has had a long career in public service, and we thank him for it, but he must step aside for the good of the county.”
McGettigan is a Democrat, and Democrat Mico Lucide, chair of the progressive group Atlantic County Our Revolution, has already announced he will run against McGettigan in the 2021 primary. Hammonton Republican Councilman Joe Giralo has also said he will run for clerk this year.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, a Republican, said the lawmakers probably just realized they would be on the ballot with McGettigan and didn't want that baggage. Mazzeo and Armato are up for re-election this year, along with McGettigan.
"It's two months after the incident. If it was so egregious, why didn't they call for his resignation immediately?" Levinson said.
Suleiman said party unity is of utmost importance.
"Disputes and conflicts should be handled directly, privately, and respectfully," he said.
Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk ruled that 328 voters in the district — which includes parts of Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships — were disenfranchised because McGettigan sent them incorrect ballots that did not include the District 3 race but should have. Another 219 were sent ballots that included the race, but should not have.
Workers in the clerk's office have said the wrong information was provided to them by the State Voter Registration System, but critics have said the clerk's office should have checked the accuracy of addresses before sending out the ballots.
Since the margin of victory for Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, over Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, was 286 votes, Marczyk decertified her win and ruled a new election must be held.
On Monday, the Atlantic County Democratic Committee met and voted to appoint Witherspoon to the office, saying she was considered the incumbent since she won the election that the judge later decertified. The law gives the incumbent's party the right to appoint an interim office holder until the special election is held, according to the Democrats.
Atlantic County Board of Commissioners counsel Roger Steedle has said he is researching if the appointment is legal.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
