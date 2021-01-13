Mazzeo, Armato call for County Clerk resignation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two legislators said voters deserve assurance that their elections are completely secure and in the most capable hands, and that requires a new clerk.

“The Atlantic County Clerk’s Office has had issues in recent years, but the recent error in the Atlantic County District 3 Commissioner election was much more severe,” said Armato. “Ed McGettigan has had a long career in public service, and we thank him for it, but he must step aside for the good of the county. I’m hopeful that a new Clerk will be able to step in, steady the ship, and allow every Atlantic County voter to have the utmost confidence in the next election.”

McGettigan is a Democrat, and Democrat Mico Lucide, chair of the progressive group Atlantic County Our Revolution, has already announced he will run against McGettigan in the 2021 primary. Hammonton Republican Councilman Joe Giralo has also said he will run for clerk this year.

Suleiman said party unity is of utmost importance.

"Disputes and conflicts should be handled directly, privately, and respectfully," he said.