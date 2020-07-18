MAYS LANDING — With all of Atlantic City's 364 provisional votes counted Friday night, and almost all of the county's 45,000 vote-by-mail ballots tabulated, Mayor Marty Small remains ahead in the city's Democratic mayoral primary with more than 64% of the vote.
Small got 248 provisional votes to Pamela Thomas-Fields' 101 and Jimmy Whitehead's 15, the Atlantic County Board of Elections reported after its meeting that went late into Friday night.
Provisional votes are the paper votes filled out on Election Day at the polls, under Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order that machines only be available to the disabled.
It was one of many measures taken to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The date of the election was also moved from June 2 to July 7 to give election officials more time to prepare for a mostly-vote-by mail election.
Small has declared victory but Thomas-Fields has not yet conceded.
With almost all vote-by-mail ballots counted, Small now has a total of 3,874 votes (64.37%) to Thomas-Fields' 1,858 (30.87%) and Whitehead's 276 (4.59%). There were also 10 write-in ballots cast.
In the contested Democratic primary for council in Atlantic City's Ward 2, LaToya Dunston remains ahead with a total of 673 votes (67.23%) to Delmar Hamilton's 325 (32.47%).
Of those total votes, Dunston had 57 provisional votes to Hamilton's 29.
