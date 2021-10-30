 Skip to main content
Main Street Vineland honors volunteers
NEIGHBORS

Main Street Vineland honors volunteers

Robert Scarpa/Main Street Vineland, provided

Main Street Vineland honored two of its lead volunteers with the Volunteer of the Year award, also bestowing the Community Partner and Media Partner awards at the 10th A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course. Volunteers of the Year Kirk and Kathleen Maven, center, are shown with Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson, left, and MainStreet Vineland Board of Directors Chairperson Brian Lankin, right. Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union was honored as “Community Partner” and SNJ Today received the “Media Partner” award.

