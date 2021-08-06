Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced the retirement of Lt. William Ade, above left, on Aug. 1. Ade began his career in public service at the age of 16 when he became a junior member of the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, earning his EMT certification at 17. He continued his education at Atlantic Cape Community College and Camden County College. He is also a graduate of the NJSACOP West Point Command and Leadership Program. He was a communication’s officer in the Absecon Police Department, the New Jersey State Police and Brigantine Police Department before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office in May 2008, assigned to Courts and Transportation. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in July 2013, and to lieutenant in April 2018. During his career, Ade served as a training officer and instructor. He commanded the Professional Standards Unit and Atlantic City and Mays Landing Courts and Transportation Units. Ade resides in Galloway Township with his wife and three daughters.
Lt. William Ade retires from Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township.
Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff’s Recycling Center in Galloway Township on Sunday afternoon.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A funeral for a State Police lieutenant who died last week will be held Tuesday.
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian acknowledges $42 million is a big number.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the resort’s casinos have plans for beachfront redevelopment.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old city girl arrived Monday at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a gunshot wound, police said.
As new cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey reached more than 1,000 in one day last week due to the highly infectious delta variant, health experts…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.