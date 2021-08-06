 Skip to main content
Lt. William Ade retires from Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
Lt. William Ade retires from Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced the retirement of Lt. William Ade, above left, on Aug. 1. Ade began his career in public service at the age of 16 when he became a junior member of the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, earning his EMT certification at 17. He continued his education at Atlantic Cape Community College and Camden County College. He is also a graduate of the NJSACOP West Point Command and Leadership Program. He was a communication’s officer in the Absecon Police Department, the New Jersey State Police and Brigantine Police Department before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office in May 2008, assigned to Courts and Transportation. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in July 2013, and to lieutenant in April 2018. During his career, Ade served as a training officer and instructor. He commanded the Professional Standards Unit and Atlantic City and Mays Landing Courts and Transportation Units. Ade resides in Galloway Township with his wife and three daughters.

