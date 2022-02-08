Loud boom heard in South Jersey Tuesday afternoon

Around 1:45 p.m., reports on social media and messages coming into The Press of Atlantic City newsroom said that a loud boom was heard across the region.

A small number of people even reported a more faint boom a few minutes later.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) did not report an earthquake in or near New Jersey as of 2:10 p.m. Earthquakes are typically reported in minutes to the website.

On occasion, sonic booms occur off the Cape May County coast, due to flight exercises from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, in Maryland, roughly 90 miles to the southwest of Cape May City. However, there were no supersonic flights that would have caused the boom in the area, according to Patrick Gordon, Public Affairs Officer for the station.

Those with more information can send what they felt and saw to newstips@pressofac.com.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

