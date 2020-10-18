Van Drew hires Callaway as advisor to get out the vote

Party affiliations continue to switch this year, as former Democratic Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, runs for re-election as a Republican and gets help from Democratic political organizer Craig Callaway.

Van Drew said Sunday his campaign is paying Callaway, of Atlantic City, $50,000 to be his advisor and help get out the vote in the city and in Atlantic County.

“I’ve always had good support from the East Asian, Bangladeshi, Vietnamese and Black communities,” among others in Atlantic City, Van Drew said. He wants to be sure they vote, and Callaway will help him do that.

“Craig is there to do what he does. He is a smart guy,” Van Drew said.

Callaway declined to comment when reached by phone Sunday.

In the primary election this summer, Callaway worked for Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, he said at the time. The Atlantic City Democratic Committee, which is chaired by his sister Gwen Callaway-Lewis, backed Kennedy and helped her defeat four other candidates for the right to challenge Van Drew.

The Kennedy campaign declined to comment Sunday on its relationship with Callaway.