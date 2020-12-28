Looking on the bright side, even during tough times: Dr. Nina Radcliff

• It also can be viewed as having a perspective where the causes of negative experiences or failures are temporary rather than permanent

Balance in optimism is key, using common sense, being keen on realities and not just thinking that nothing bad can ever happen or closing one’s eyes to truth. A balanced bright-side sees negative events as setbacks to be overcome and as learning experiences. Even a miserable day holds promise as “tomorrow will be better.” And, in keeping this balance, it enables optimism to more easily see the possibility for change which it empowers.

Research shows that “looking on the bright side” or being optimistic is associated with healthier hearts and reduced risk of death from heart disease; lower blood pressure and stroke risk; faster bounce back after surgery; improved immune system function and survival rates after diagnosis of cancer, Type 1 diabetes, HIV and AIDS; and, overall, a tendency to live longer.

These benefits likely result because an optimistic attitude uses:

• More approach-focused coping strategies to confront problems head-on, finding ways to manage and reduce its severity;

• Trusted social networks that provide greater support along with more stress coping skills, creativity and persistence.