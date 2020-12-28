Looking on the bright side, even during tough times: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Months of pandemic life has challenged everyone in one way or another — and it has been stressful.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a report connecting the ongoing pandemic stress to trauma.
Distressing and disturbing experiences can cast a shadow on your life view that at times seems full of deep concerns, even danger. And simply “cheering up” doesn’t seem like such a simple option. Everyday events can seem to become tainted with an atmosphere of discomfort or feeling like you must constantly prepare for a worst possible outcome, and this can take a great toll on one’s mental health.
However, “looking on the bright side” is still a beneficial practice. This approach isn’t intended to disregard stress and anxieties, but rather help re-instill a sense of reality by creating an objective view of your daily experiences in a healthy manner.
DR. NINA’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: About the bright side during challenging times
Looking on the bright side is a mental attitude with the expectation that life’s events will ultimately turn out well for you:
• It helps to introduce any previously overlooked positive events
• It embodies hopefulness, confidence or the general expectation that good things will happen
• It also can be viewed as having a perspective where the causes of negative experiences or failures are temporary rather than permanent
Balance in optimism is key, using common sense, being keen on realities and not just thinking that nothing bad can ever happen or closing one’s eyes to truth. A balanced bright-side sees negative events as setbacks to be overcome and as learning experiences. Even a miserable day holds promise as “tomorrow will be better.” And, in keeping this balance, it enables optimism to more easily see the possibility for change which it empowers.
Research shows that “looking on the bright side” or being optimistic is associated with healthier hearts and reduced risk of death from heart disease; lower blood pressure and stroke risk; faster bounce back after surgery; improved immune system function and survival rates after diagnosis of cancer, Type 1 diabetes, HIV and AIDS; and, overall, a tendency to live longer.
These benefits likely result because an optimistic attitude uses:
• More approach-focused coping strategies to confront problems head-on, finding ways to manage and reduce its severity;
• Trusted social networks that provide greater support along with more stress coping skills, creativity and persistence.
Although we are predisposed to our patterns of thinking, they can be learned to a certain degree. Positive thinking or self-talk — the automatic stream of thoughts that begin running through your head the moment you wake-up — is an effective way to boost the view. It takes practice, but the good news is that you can help yourself and others by consciously challenging negative, self-limiting thinking and replacing it with more optimistic or bright-side thought patterns:
• Gratefulness creates a feeling of appreciation and helps you to focus on things that make you happy. This sets the tone for a more optimistic outlook, which then makes you feel happier and more grateful, a self-reinforcing cycle, even with mundane things — getting out of bed in the morning (you can walk), doing laundry (you have clothes to wear) or washing dishes (you ate food). And daily records may be beneficial for noting positive elements in your life.
• Let go of things that you have no power or control over.
• Take note of when a negative thought sprouts in your head. This can help identify the trigger — a person, a place, a lack of sleep or a stressful situation — and allows you to either avoid it or create a plan of defense to manage in the future.
• Surround yourself with positive people who build you up (energies are contagious). Minimize contact or detox from people who are overcritical, thoughtless, arrogant, self-absorbed/selfish, cynical or confrontational.
• Physical activity decreases anxiety and stress, allowing you to keep your eye on the bright side of less-than-optimal situations
• Meditating for just 5 to 10 minutes every day has been shown to decrease stress and anxiety while improving the likelihood that you will engage in positive self-talk.
• Avoid personalizing when bad things happen; catastrophizing, automatically assuming the worst will happen; or polarizing, seeing things only as either good or bad and lacking a middle ground. This helps to prevent negative feelings that could result when things are less than perfect.
As 2020 draws to a close, there are many reasons to be hopeful that next year will be less challenging than this one as we continue our vaccine rollout while practicing good public health and safety measures, like wearing masks and social distancing. On the bright side, with wide distribution and vaccinations, we can crush this outbreak similar to what we did with smallpox, polio and measles.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.