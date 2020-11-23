Long election season finally over for most county candidates

For most county candidates in the region, a long and exhausting election season has ended. Certification of election results on Friday means they can either prepare to take office, or lick their wounds and fight another day.

In Atlantic County, Democrat incumbent Caren Fitzpatrick was the top vote getter in the race between four candidates for two at-large seats on the Board of Chosen Freeholders — soon to be renamed County Commissioners as of Jan. 1.

With 66,670 votes, Linwood’s Fitzpatrick is likely to keep her win, despite her running mate Celeste Fernandez requesting a recount in the race due to close results for second place between Fernandez and incumbent Republican John Risley, both of Egg Harbor Township.

Risley got 66,427 votes to Fernandez’s 66,046. That’s a difference of 381 votes, or less than .3% of the total votes cast. Fourth-place finisher James Toto, a Republican councilman from Somers Point who got 64,566 votes, is likely to stay out of the running.

“I’m feeling like it’s pretty much done for me,” Fitzpatrick said Monday. “The next person in line (Toto) would have to come up with more than 1,000 votes and chances are I would come up with a few, too.”

It’s her first time being reelected.