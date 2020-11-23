Long election season finally over for most county candidates

For most county candidates in the region, a long and exhausting election season has ended. Certification of election results on Friday means they can either prepare to take office, or lick their wounds and fight another day.
In Atlantic County, Democrat incumbent Caren Fitzpatrick was the top vote getter in the race between four candidates for two at-large seats on the Board of Chosen Freeholders — soon to be renamed County Commissioners as of Jan. 1.
With 66,670 votes, Linwood’s Fitzpatrick is likely to keep her win, despite her running mate Celeste Fernandez requesting a recount in the race due to close results for second place between Fernandez and incumbent Republican John Risley, both of Egg Harbor Township.
Risley got 66,427 votes to Fernandez’s 66,046. That’s a difference of 381 votes, or less than .3% of the total votes cast. Fourth-place finisher James Toto, a Republican councilman from Somers Point who got 64,566 votes, is likely to stay out of the running.
“I’m feeling like it’s pretty much done for me,” Fitzpatrick said Monday. “The next person in line (Toto) would have to come up with more than 1,000 votes and chances are I would come up with a few, too.”
It’s her first time being reelected.
“It feels good that a lot of people agree with what I’ve been doing,” she said, citing initiatives including how the county can address climate change, and being more inclusive in county government while continuing to be fiscally responsible.
“Those things are not mutually exclusive things,” Fitzpatrick said.
The 3rd District Freeholder race, which covers most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township, is expected to be challenged by the Republicans because of a ballot mistake by County Clerk Ed McGettigan that affected only that race.
McGettigan, a Democrat, sent the wrong ballots to 554 Hamilton Township residents. Some residents got ballots that omitted the District 3 race, but should have included it; while others got ballots that included it and should not have.
GOP candidate Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, got 49.5% of the vote to Hamilton Township Democrat Thelma Witherspoon’s 50.5%.
Witherspoon is ahead by 286 votes — well within the margin of the 554 mistaken ballots sent.
A petition to challenge the election must be filed by Dec. 5, under New Jersey law.
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, a Democrat, won re-election with 54.4% of the vote to Republican Joe “Tokyo” O’Donoghue’s 45.6%; as did Surrogate Jim Curcio, a Republican, with 51.9% to Democrat Steven Dicht’s 48.1%.
In Cape May County, popular incumbent Republicans won reelection in a sweep.
Clerk Rita Fulginiti and Sheriff Robert Nolan ran unopposed, and each got more than 99% of the vote.
In the freeholder race there, Republican incumbents Will Morey and Jeffrey Pierson were reelected, together getting about 60% of the vote, but they did have Democratic opponents who put up a good fight. Challenging Democrats Elizabeth Casey and Brendan Sciarra together got just under 40% of the vote to the Republicans’ 60%. Ryan Troiano running independently got about 3%.
And in Cumberland County there was also a sweep — this time for the Democrats. Incumbent Sheriff Robert D’Austino, of Vineland, won with 53.5% of the votes to 46.4% for challenging Republican Michael Donato, of Cedarville.
In the freeholder race there, Democrats Carol Musso, of Deerfield Township; George Castellini, of Vineland; and Donna Pearson, of Bridgeton, won the three seats up for election. Challenging Republicans Victoria Lods, Darwin Cooper Jr. and Antonio Romero, all of Vineland, lost. But they also put up a good fight. There was less than 2% difference between Lods, the top vote-getting Republican, and Pearson.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
