Locals band together to protect rare beach nesting species

UPPER TOWNSHIP — For eons, the ability of piping plovers, terns and other beach nesting birds to blend in with the sand has served as protection from predators.

Their coloring hid them so well as to make them all but invisible.

But with their nesting season overlapping the massive migration of human visitors to New Jersey beaches each summer, their extraordinary camouflage is as likely to get them stepped on as it is to save them from a fox or a crow.

“They’re really tiny,” said Deb Rivel, a wildlife film producer who spends her summers and part of some winters in the beachside village of Strathmere in Upper Township. “I’m used to looking at them and I don’t even see them sometimes.”

This year, for the first time in many summers, two pairs of plovers nested on the beach in Strathmere. Rivel believes this is the first time that has happened since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Rivel has long been fascinated by the birds and sought to protect them. This year, with two nests in her own town, she helped launch The Strathmere Plover Project, with the aim of protecting those nests and the other beach nesting species in the area, the least tern.