Zoos hiding birds as avian flu spreads in North America

Peacocks and pea hens used to roam freely at Cape May County Zoo, but now must stay indoors to try to avoid contracting the highly pathogenic avian influenza that has spread north across the eastern U.S.
Magellan penguins stand in their enclosure Tuesday at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa. Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in mallard ducks in Cape May County, so zoo birds are being kept inside so they won't come in contact with wild birds or their feces. Here peacock and pea hens stay in a pen now at Cape May County Zoo.
A vulture at Cape May County Zoo must now stay indoors to avoid a fatal and highly contagious avian flu now spreading in the eastern U.S. It is stressful for birds to stay indoors, said Zoo Veterinarian Alex Ernst.
Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza.
After highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in wild mallards in the Cape May area in February, the Cape May County Park & Zoo closed its “World of Birds” aviary to protect the zoo’s bird population against the possibility of wild birds infecting zoo birds.
Its peacocks, pea fowl and guinea hens also lost their right to roam free and are being kept inside, said zoo veterinarian Dr. Alex Ernst.
Flamingos no longer leave the aviary during the day for some fresh air, he said.
"Unfortunately they are going through what we all just went through the last couple of years (with COVID-19 lockdowns)," Ernst said.
It is stressful on the birds, Ernst said, adding that at some point after the spring migration of wild birds is over the zoo may have to weigh welfare issues against risk and let some of them out again, even if HPAI has not disappeared.
Penguins may be the only birds visitors to many zoos can see right now, because they already are kept inside and usually protected behind glass in their exhibits, making it harder for the bird flu to reach them.
Nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have already been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus, and zoos are working hard to prevent any of their birds from meeting the same fate. It would be especially upsetting for zoos to have to kill any of the endangered or threatened species in their care.
"It would be extremely devastating," said Maria Franke, who is the manager of welfare science at Toronto Zoo, which has less than two dozen Loggerhead Shrike songbirds that it's breeding with the hope of reintroducing them into the wild. "We take amazing care and the welfare and well being of our animals is the utmost importance. There's a lot of staff that has close connections with the animals that they care for here at the zoo."
Toronto Zoo workers are adding roofs to some outdoor bird exhibits and double-checking the mesh surrounding enclosures to ensure it will keep wild birds out.
Birds shed the virus through their droppings and nasal discharge. Experts say it can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies. Research has shown that small birds that squeeze into zoo exhibits or buildings can also spread the flu, and that mice can even track it inside.
So far, no outbreaks have been reported at zoos, but there have been wild birds found dead that had the flu. For example, a wild duck that died in a behind-the-scenes area of the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa, after tornadoes last month tested positive, zoo spokesman Ryan Bickel said.
Most of the steps zoos are taking are designed to prevent contact between wild birds and zoo animals. In some places, including at the Cape May zoo, officials are requiring employees to change into clean boots and don protective gear before entering bird areas.
"We consider the zoo keepers contaminated," Ernst said of the staff that cares for the animals. So they must put on clean and sterile boots and coveralls before entering a bird enclosure.
When bird flu cases are found in poultry, officials order the entire flock to be killed because the virus is so contagious. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated that zoos might be able to avoid that by isolating infected birds and possibly euthanizing a small number of them.
So far no farmed birds have been infected in New Jersey, according to the Agriculture Department.
Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said she is optimistic after talking with state and federal regulators.
"They all agree that ordering us to depopulate a large part of our collection would be the absolute last-ditch effort. So they're really interested in working with us to see what we can do to make sure that we're not going to spread the disease while also being able to take care of our birds and not have to euthanize," Woodhouse said.
Among the precautions zoos are taking is to keep birds in smaller groups so that if a case is found, only a few would be affected. The USDA and state veterinarians would make the final decision about which birds had to be killed.
"Euthanasia is really the only way to keep it from spreading," said Luis Padilla, who is vice president of animal collections at the Saint Louis Zoo. "That's why we have so many of these very proactive measures in place."
The National Aviary in Pittsburgh — the nation's largest —- is providing individual health checks for each of its roughly 500 birds. Many already live in large glass enclosures or outdoor habitats where they don't have direct exposure to wildlife, said Dr. Pilar Fish, the aviary's senior director of veterinary medicine and zoological advancement.
Kansas City Zoo CEO Sean Putney said he's heard a few complaints from visitors, but most people seem OK with not getting to see some birds. "I think our guests understand that we have what's in the best interests of the animals in mind when we make these decisions even though they can't get to see them," Putney said.
Officials emphasize that bird flu doesn't jeopardize the safety of meat or eggs or represent a significant risk to human health. No infected birds are allowed into the food supply, and properly cooking poultry and eggs kills bacteria and viruses. No human cases have been found in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.
After being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape May County Zoo is reopening Saturday.
The zoo will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. with new safety precautions in place to keep visitors, staff and the animals safe from COVID-19, according to a news release from the county. During this time that the zoo was closed, in accordance with an Executive Order from Gov. Phil Murphy, the zoo staff continued to maintain the zoo and take care of the animals following strict safety protocols.
“Our guests have been waiting for the day that we could reopen the Zoo,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the zoo. “The staff has done a wonderful job in the time we have been closed caring for the animals and creating dozens of Virtual Zoo videos for schools. But there is no substitute for the real thing. People will now be able to go back to our zoo this weekend.”
Tree to Tree Adventure Park is also reopening at the zoo, which is an aerial adventure and zip line park, according to the release.
“It is a proud day to say that we are reopening the Cape May County Zoo,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “I was talking daily with the Governor’s Office and Freeholder Hayes on this issue. I want to commend Freeholder Hayes, who was a strong voice in reopening the Zoo, and the entire Zoo staff, for the hard work they have put into getting reopened and the plans put in place to keep everyone safe.”
Some of the safety measures being put in place now include asking every guest over the age of 2-years-old to wear a mask when visiting, according to the release. This is for the protection of both the guests and animals, as some of the species are known to be the susceptible to the virus.
Guests are asked to maintain social distancing from other groups and families when visiting, according to the release. A one-way directional flow throughout the zoo has been set up to reduce the amount of interactions between guests where possible. Capacity of the zoo will be watched closely to ensure it doesn’t get overcrowded with guests. Also, the Aviary and Reptile House will remain closed at this time.
