'Zoombombing' hits Wildwood municipal meeting

Often described as Zoombombing or Zoom raiding, the disruptive intrusion into remote conferences has become common as business, education, social interactions, municipal meetings and even family holiday dinners have moved to online platforms.
Reports of the phenomenon say trolls present obscene, racist or otherwise offensive material during the video calls.
And, it seems, South Jersey is not immune from such intrusions, as was witnessed Wednesday during a Wildwood City Commission meeting focused on local regulation of taxi cabs.
During the meeting, someone used the share function to present a pornographic video. It took some moments for the staff at City Hall to remove it from the screen.
One of the cab company representatives was speaking at the time and could not see the screen but could tell there was some kind of interruption.
“You’re fine. It’s some idiot on Zoom,” Mayor Pete Byron said during the meeting.
According to Byron, this was far from the first such interruption at a Wildwood meeting.
“It’s not as frequent as it was,” Byron said. “It’s always something very vulgar.”
He said municipalities face a challenge that schools and businesses do not, because their meetings by law are open to the public.
Other communities request participants mute themselves and turn off their cameras, but every municipality has faced challenges in balancing public access and running their meetings smoothly and efficiently.
For those attending remotely, it was often very difficult to hear the speakers in the meeting room, something resident Karen Burke complained about during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“I found today very frustrating” she said.
As a taxpayer, she wants to be informed and involved in the community, she said, adding it is difficult to do under the current circumstances.
“I know it’s a difficult time. I do. It’s got to be better than what showed up here today,” Burke said.
She said she appreciated the efforts of the committee members but added it should not be that difficult to get someone off a conference video.
“We’re all frustrated,” Byron responded. “There’s a protocol we have to follow.”
