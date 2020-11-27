'Zoombombing' hits Wildwood municipal meeting

Often described as Zoombombing or Zoom raiding, the disruptive intrusion into remote conferences has become common as business, education, social interactions, municipal meetings and even family holiday dinners have moved to online platforms.

Reports of the phenomenon say trolls present obscene, racist or otherwise offensive material during the video calls.

And, it seems, South Jersey is not immune from such intrusions, as was witnessed Wednesday during a Wildwood City Commission meeting focused on local regulation of taxi cabs.

During the meeting, someone used the share function to present a pornographic video. It took some moments for the staff at City Hall to remove it from the screen.

One of the cab company representatives was speaking at the time and could not see the screen but could tell there was some kind of interruption.

“You’re fine. It’s some idiot on Zoom,” Mayor Pete Byron said during the meeting.

According to Byron, this was far from the first such interruption at a Wildwood meeting.

“It’s not as frequent as it was,” Byron said. “It’s always something very vulgar.”