Zoning Board chairman: Ocean City Council played politics with appointment

OCEAN CITY — Now that 2022 is here, most observers agree, the city can look forward to a hard-fought race for mayor, as City Councilman Keith Hartzell looks to unseat longtime Mayor Jay Gillian in the nonpartisan vote in May.
But are early volleys in that fight already flying over an appointment to the Zoning Board?
Some say "yes," including Zoning Board Chairman Michael Buck, who took the unusual step of addressing City Council at a recent meeting.
“I believe you guys are over-politicizing the board,” Buck said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “And it’s frankly a panel that should not be politicized whatsoever.”
He said the Zoning Board members try to do right by the city and guard against overdevelopment. He also called on council not to replace board members each year, saying that will cost the board experienced members.
Council is set to consider this year whether to reestablish term limits for board members, including on the Zoning Board. Buck spoke during the final council meeting of the year on Dec. 27. On the agenda was a series of board appointments, including naming John Quinn as an alternate on the Zoning Board.
That’s not typically a noteworthy posting. On Dec. 27, council appointed or approved the appointment of 13 other members of volunteer boards or committees, along with Quinn’s new posting. They were all done in one vote, a process used for routine business that does not require discussion.
While that vote was unanimous, the original choice of Quinn for the position was not.
Earlier in December, a divided council picked Quinn over Robert Becker, the current second alternate member of the Zoning Board, after closed-door interviews with the two men and another applicant. Divisions over board appointments are extremely unusual in Ocean City.
Contacted a few days after that meeting, Buck declined to say any more about his public comments.
Councilman Peter Madden supported Becker for reappointment. Asked after the meeting whether he believed politics played a part in council’s decision, he said “absolutely.”
According to Madden, political considerations, including the run-up to the mayor’s race, play an increasing role in council decisions, including in board appointments.
“It’s going away from the interests of Ocean City and toward personal interests and political interests,” Madden said.
Contacted the same day, Hartzell denied politics played a role in his vote on the board appointment.
“We interview everybody, and we all make a selection,” Hartzell said.
During the Dec. 27 meeting, Councilman Tom Rotondi denied politics played any part in the Zoning Board appointment.
After interviews, he said, a majority of council favored one candidate. He also said he refused to do the politically expedient thing on appointments, alleging he had been contacted and asked to support a particular candidate.
“I think that the interview should speak for itself, and that’s where my vote came from,” Rotondi said.
Hartzell cited Rotondi's comments on Dec. 29.
“Tom responded. I’m not going to get into why I picked one guy over another,” he said. “I’ve never been accused of this before.”
Gillian declined to be interviewed for this story. He did not sit in on the interviews with potential Zoning Board members, and the mayor does not have a vote on Zoning Board appointments under Ocean City’s form of government.
As for Becker, he is convinced he was passed up as part of political maneuverings against Gillian.
“They’re trying to pack the board,” Becker said.
He had one year as an alternate member of the Zoning Board, which means he attended meetings and could vote on a matter if a regular board member was not available. Becker expected to be promoted to a full board member, or at least reappointed as an alternate. He said he took his role very seriously, carefully reading the applications and listening to presentations.
Quinn said he filled out an application on the city’s website and was called in for an interview.
“It’s not political for me,” Quinn said. “I didn’t go to anybody and ask to get appointed.”
Quinn is a former school board member who spent a decade on the Zoning Board. He also ran twice for City Council. He said he has a deep understanding of zoning issues, including the different kinds of variances.
Zoning boards can offer relief from zoning ordinances, approving variances allowing owners to build above the city’s height limits or allowing a commercial use in a residential zone. It’s where property owners can appeal the ruling of a city’s zoning officer, while larger-scale projects typically go to the Planning Board.
Quinn said he does not mind serving as an alternate, saying it would not be fair to put him in front of current board members.
He said the most important things he looks at in applications for a variance are density, parking and flooding. He added he is worried about how he will be received by other board members if he is perceived as having had an issue surrounding his appointment.
As part of the same resolution, and with no discussion, Zoning Board members Ryan Price and Peter Patrizzi were reappointed to new terms.
During the Dec. 2 meeting, after the interviews took place behind closed doors, Madden nominated Becker to the Zoning Board, with Karen Bergman seconding the motion. Rather than vote “no” on an appointment to the board, Hartzell, Rotondi, Councilman Jody Levchuk and Council President Bobby Barr abstained, leaving the vote short of a majority. Councilman Terrence Crowley Jr. supported Becker.
For Quinn’s appointment, Bergman asked to go last. She usually votes first. Crowley abstained, Madden voted no, while the other four men voted for Quinn and Bergman joined the majority with a yes.
Votes on board appointments are usually unanimous.
The three at-large seats on council are up for reelection at the same time as the mayor’s seat, including Madden, Hartzell and Bergman. A long-serving member of council, Hartzell’s decision to run for mayor will mean he will not stand for reelection to his current seat.
