Zoning Board chairman: Ocean City Council played politics with appointment

OCEAN CITY — Now that 2022 is here, most observers agree, the city can look forward to a hard-fought race for mayor, as City Councilman Keith Hartzell looks to unseat longtime Mayor Jay Gillian in the nonpartisan vote in May.

But are early volleys in that fight already flying over an appointment to the Zoning Board?

Some say "yes," including Zoning Board Chairman Michael Buck, who took the unusual step of addressing City Council at a recent meeting.

“I believe you guys are over-politicizing the board,” Buck said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “And it’s frankly a panel that should not be politicized whatsoever.”

He said the Zoning Board members try to do right by the city and guard against overdevelopment. He also called on council not to replace board members each year, saying that will cost the board experienced members.

Council is set to consider this year whether to reestablish term limits for board members, including on the Zoning Board. Buck spoke during the final council meeting of the year on Dec. 27. On the agenda was a series of board appointments, including naming John Quinn as an alternate on the Zoning Board.

