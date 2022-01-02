Zoning Board chairman: OC Council played politics with appointment

“I really didn’t want to comment on this but I’m going to have to,” he said.

After interviews, he said, a majority of council favored one candidate. He also said that he refused to do the politically expedient thing on appointments, alleging that he had been contacted and asked to support a particular candidate.

“I think that the interview should speak for itself and that’s where my vote came from,” Rotondi said.

Hartzell cited Rotondi's comments on Wednesday.

“Tom responded. I’m not going to get into why I picked one guy over another,” he said. “I’ve never been accused of this before.”

Gillian declined to be interviewed for this story. He did not sit in on the interviews with potential Zoning Board members and the mayor does not have a vote on Zoning Board appointments under Ocean City’s form of government.

As for Becker, he is convinced he was passed up as part of political maneuverings against Gillian.

“They’re trying to pack the board,” Becker said.