Zion Road in Egg Harbor Township closed due to accident

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As of noon Thursday, a section of Zion Road was closed due to a motor vehicle accident.
The closure between Old Zion and Bargaintown roads is in effect until further notice, an Atlantic County spokesperson said in a news release. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
A complete list of traffic advisories can be found at aclink.org.
— John Russo
