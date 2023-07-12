ATLANTIC CITY — The ZAZA music festival, originally scheduled for this weekend at Bader Field, has been postponed due to performers’ scheduling conflicts, the festival announced Saturday via Instagram.

There is not yet a rescheduled date.

The pop-up festival, which was announced a month ago, was to feature rappers Latto and DaBaby, along with at least 20 other hip-hop artists. The lineup for the rescheduled festival is subject to change, according to the festival’s website.

According to a news release announcing the festival, the Atlantic City dates were to be the first in a series of live and streaming events by ZAZA across the globe. A portion of ticket sales were to support the World Education Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to educating young women in rural Africa.

The festival “was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances regarding some of our epic headliners tour schedules which was beyond our control,” the website says. Ticket holders will be notified when a new date is finalized.

This is the second time this year a Bader Field music festival was canceled. The Bamboozle Festival was set to be held there May 5-7 but was shut down by the city after it did not receive proper permit applications and plans from festival organizers.