YouTubers help catch man suspected of child luring in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For the second time this week, a pair of YouTubers led authorities to a man charged with child luring, police said on Thursday.

Raymond Effinger Jr., 53, of Hammonton, is charged with second-degree luring after he allegedly solicited himself for sexual activity with the YouTubers, posing as a 15-year-old boy, doing so intentionally to help authorities capture suspected child predators, police said.

On Sunday, township police, in a similar instance, arrested a Philadelphia man after he invited the duo posing as a 15-year-old girl to his boat at the Graef Boat Yard, on Longport-Somers Point Boulevard, for sex.

It's unclear whether the same YouTubers are responsible for leading police to Effinger.

The incident involving Effinger was first reported around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

Effinger allegedly invited the fake teenager to a local hotel for sexual purposes. Once Effinger arrived at the hotel, the YouTubers recorded their encounter with him before he fled in a vehicle, police said.

A warrant was issued for Effinger's arrest. Attempts to have Effinger turn himself in failed, but he was later captured with assistance from the Hammonton Police Department.

Effinger was taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

If convicted, Effinger could spend upward of 10 years in jail and be fined $150,000, police said.