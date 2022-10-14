Youth wrestling program to bring physical, mental training to three Atlantic County cities

EGG HARBOR CITY — Get ready for some takedowns. Youth wrestling is back in town.

The Coalition for a Safe Community is working with law enforcement and community groups in Egg Harbor City, Pleasantville and Atlantic City to teach competitive wrestling to students ages 11 and up.

It will prepare them to participate on high school wrestling teams and to build character, said Perry Mays, coalition chairman for Atlantic, Cape May and Salem counties.

"We want you guys to prosper," Mays told the students in attendance — both boys and girls who are interested in the sport. "That's what this is all about."

The coalition held a kickoff of the program in the gym at the Community School here, where law enforcement partners stressed the importance of sports in developing good citizens.

"A program like this requires hard work. … You train against the best. That’s how you get better," said Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds, addressing the students in the audience of about 100 people. "That's the reason wrestling is so unique. When you are on the mat, that’s the ultimate accountability. ... Sports is a conduit to teach you how life really is."

Boys and girls tried some wrestling moves with the help of brothers Ray Bethea, 28, and Maaziah Bethea, 26, both of Trenton.

They were having fun, even if you sometimes heard someone say, "I'm scared," when it was his or her turn to be taken down in a practice move.

"I loved it," said Jesenya Campos, 11, a sixth grader at the Community School after going through the exercise. She will participate in the program, she said.

Ray Bethea is a former state high school wrestling champion at 152 pounds, and both brothers competed for the University of Pennsylvania.

Ray Bethea is now the operations director for Trenton Youth Wrestling, and Maaziah Bethea is a wrestling coach at The College of New Jersey.

Community School Principal Gina Forester said there was a youth wrestling program for kids in her K-8 school years ago, but it ended.

"It's an honor to be presented the opportunity to start a wrestling program again," Forester said, adding it teaches life lessons "on and off the mat."

Former wrestlers who are teachers have volunteered to help coach, Forester said.

All three of Mayor Lisa Jiampetti's adult sons wrestled growing up, she said. She called attending their tournaments some of the most exciting times of her life.

Iron Mike's Foundation provided wrestling mats for the program at a cost of about $20,000, Mays said. The foundation was started by Barbara Snyder in honor of her late husband, who was a wrestling coach.

In Egg Harbor City, the program will be held in the Community School. In Pleasantville, it will be held in the Middle School, and in Atlantic City at the Police Athletic League Building on N. New York Avenue.

Coalition Vice Chair Ernestine Smith, of Pleasantville, said the program also will bring wrestling back to youth in that city.

"They will see they can do something different. It will inspire them and give them hope and encouragement," Smith said.

It will also teach responsibility, she said, exemplified by the saying that will be taught to kids: "If it is to be, it's up to me."

Attorney General Matt Platkin was scheduled to speak at the event but was unable to attend. Assistant Attorney General Bryn Whittle, senior council to Platkin, filled in for him.

"Studies show youth who participate in organized activities and have strong mentors make better choices," Whittle said. "Youth need ample opportunities to be their best selves."

She said the coalition will remove financial barriers from participation and will include academics in its training.

"Offering sports with academic support is a great way to get kids involved and build character at same time," Whittle said.

And there is another advantage to the program, Mays said.

"It will be an opportunity to interact with police from a young age in a positive way," Mays said.