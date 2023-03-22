MAYS LANDING — A developer for a proposed youth sports, entertainment and hospitality complex said he is abandoning his plans amid challenges from conservationists that the project could hurt the nearby woods and is instead opting to build an affordable-housing complex.

His announcement came in the form of a belligerent exchange with township officials and residents, laying bare tensions concerning redevelopment in the township.

Alan Nau, CEO of the Trophy Park project, said he had tried to work with the township to launch the project and feels the township’s decisions could deter future investors.

“Who’s going to come into town now and spend all that money?” Nau said after the meeting. “I just don’t get it.”

The Township Committee voted to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Nau and his Trophy Park on Aug. 15.

After entering into the agreement, Nau delivered a presentation about the project at a Township Committee meeting Sept. 6, which drew little fanfare.

The committee declined to extend the memorandum, which expired after 180 days, ultimately leading Nau to nix plans for the project.

“We’re trying to maintain the character of our town,” said Jason Howell of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

Trophy Park was set to be a $280 million development spanning 268 acres off Wrangleboro Road. It would have included a 345,000-square-foot indoor facility with 16 basketball courts convertible to 32 volleyball courts, as well as an indoor soccer and arena football field. The exterior would feature 24 turf fields, including a dozen baseball diamonds and a dozen multisport fields. For spectators, there would have been a pair of soccer and baseball stadiums, each of which would seat 3,000 people.

The sports complex would accompany several hospitality facilities. An “athletes village” would cater to about 2,000 athletes, with facilities outfitted with a recreation center, Olympic swimming pool and a public dining hall. During games, there would be eight concession stands operating around the facility.

In addition to athlete-specific housing, there would be three hotels on site. Families accompanying teams could spend downtime at an amusement park on site complete with minigolf, go-karts, a rope course, rock-climbing and an arcade.

There were also plans for an esports complex that would add $60 million to the project cost. Nau said he had conversations with multiple sports leagues and teams from New Jersey and internationally interested in bringing their events to the site.

Nau estimated the project would have generated $3.5 million in tax revenue, including about $970,000 for the township itself, $1.9 million for the local schools and $641,000 for Atlantic County. He said the project would create about 300 full-time and 1,000 part-time jobs.

Nau said it would meet the township’s needs, noting that township officials had discussed the need for new ratable properties during the Monday meeting.

“Where are you going to get a better ratable?” Nau said.

Fred Akers of the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association prepared a presentation detailing the environmental resources to which Trophy Park would be adjacent. The area, which the state Department of Environmental Protection mapped as entirely forested, is contiguous with 171 acres of the surrounding Pomona Woods. The New Jersey Landscape Project had designated the site a Rank 5 Forest Habitat with species under federal designations present.

Howell said it was critical for the township to protect such natural resources. He said residents moved to the town for the abutting natural resources and overdevelopment at the site would betray their trust. Any development there, he noted, would require a change in zoning and different designation under the rules of the state Pinelands Commission.

“We have strict zoning for a very good reason,” Howell said. “(Residents) plan their lives around the zoning of the town.”

There would have been significant zoning challenges to the development. The site would have required the installation of new sewer and water lines for itself and neighboring properties. It also would need the Pinelands Commission to agree to designate the space a Pinelands Regional Growth Area to allow for the development. Residents in opposition to the project said they thought the process would drain needless resources and prove to be prohibitively expensive to the developer.

Nau said he was prepared to navigate Pinelands regulations to obtain approvals, while the cost of water and sewer installation was not a barrier to construction.

“That was my responsibility to go to (the Pinelands Commission),” Nau said.

Nau said he could have allayed residents’ concerns if he were allowed to deliver another presentation on the project, adding that another presentation would have allowed him to speak with local building trades unions and have them publicly demonstrate their supposed support for the project, countering concerns of residents and conservationists. He added he had already spent close to $1 million preparing the project.

“I went through a lot and not even to be heard,” Nau said.

Nau accused township officials of incompetence for allowing his project to fall through. He lambasted Mayor Carl Pitale and newly installed township Administrator Brett Noll of being unqualified for their positions. Nau’s comments prompted jeers from the audience and pushback from Pitale, who said he had grown alarmed by the project soon after the meeting. He also defended Noll and accused Nau of needlessly insulting township officials and residents.

“I think that was pretty offensive,” Pitale told Nau during his public comment. “I’m going to stick up for my administrator, I’m sorry.”

Nau said after the meeting that conversations about the development had gone well in late 2022 when the township was governed by then Mayor Charles Cain. He said conversations began to deteriorate when Cain was ousted last election and Pitale took office as mayor.

“The town’s going in the wrong direction,” Nau said before the meeting.

Nau said the affordable housing complex he intends to build would include about 60 single-family homes and estimated it would generate $600,000 in tax revenue. He argued his project would place additional burden on local schools by growing the student body.

In the meantime, Nau said he was considering bringing Trophy Park to another location in Atlantic County.

Jim Link, a former chair of the Planning Board, said he had been skeptical of the Trophy Park project. He said redevelopment is the critical issue facing the township.

“That ordinance (amending the redevelopment process) affects every single person in this township, in one way or another, and it must not be taken lightly,” Link said.