Youth programs looking to steer Atlantic City kids in the right direction

Shermaine Gunter-Gary, executive director of the Atlantic County Council of Youth Programs, estimates there are more than 50 youth programs operating in and around the city.

Gunter-Gary runs several programs herself, including Leaders In Training. LIT provides the city’s youth with the opportunity to work for five hours per week cleaning up the streets, making meals for the elderly and homeless and tending to the needs of the Second Baptist Church building, where the program is based.

The program also hosts a series of workshops to teach the youth about topics including the impact of drugs and alcohol on the body or how to save and budget money.

“We teach them how to improve upon their weakness and enhance their strengths,” Gunter-Gary said. “We tell them, we need to see you moving forward in your life toward your goals, toward what you want to be. A lot of our young people no longer dream, they say what’s the use?”

To Gunter-Gary, implementing youth programs is only a small part of solving the bigger issues plaguing Atlantic City. She believes more resources are needed for parents, and more attention paid to issues such as poverty, education and mentoring so as to steer the youth in the right direction.