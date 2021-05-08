Youth programs looking to steer Atlantic City kids in the right direction

Beyond the sparkling lights of the casinos and the vibrant energy of the Atlantic City Boardwalk lies a community of young people some have called the “forgotten citizens.”
The term was coined by a review team that examined the resort’s youth population for a 2018 study for the governor.
“More than a third of the children live below the poverty level, and children throughout the city must confront crime and deprivation that has settled in some neighborhoods,” according to the report. “In sum, for too many there is an opportunity deficit.”
The odds may be stacked against the city’s youth. Recent events such as the April 1 death of a shopkeeper who had an altercation with two juvenile shoplifters have increased concerns about the wellbeing of the population. A network of city organizations is trying to make positive change.
“It’s easier to do prevention and character building than have people go through the system,” Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said. “It’s better to interject before they go into the system, and it’s better to prevent them from going down the wrong path. I think we should try to save as many youngsters as we possibly can, and I think we can do it.”
A state-issued report released Wednesday, outlining the resort’s path to post-pandemic recovery, recommended the city create more recreational programs for city youth.
Shermaine Gunter-Gary, executive director of the Atlantic County Council of Youth Programs, estimates there are more than 50 youth programs operating in and around the city.
Gunter-Gary runs several programs herself, including Leaders In Training. LIT provides the city’s youth with the opportunity to work for five hours per week cleaning up the streets, making meals for the elderly and homeless and tending to the needs of the Second Baptist Church building, where the program is based.
The program also hosts a series of workshops to teach the youth about topics including the impact of drugs and alcohol on the body or how to save and budget money.
“We teach them how to improve upon their weakness and enhance their strengths,” Gunter-Gary said. “We tell them, we need to see you moving forward in your life toward your goals, toward what you want to be. A lot of our young people no longer dream, they say what’s the use?”
To Gunter-Gary, implementing youth programs is only a small part of solving the bigger issues plaguing Atlantic City. She believes more resources are needed for parents, and more attention paid to issues such as poverty, education and mentoring so as to steer the youth in the right direction.
“The educational piece is really important, their nutrition, actually targeting these young people when they’re younger to figure out how we can get them to stay on par with where they need to be,” Gunter-Gary said. “We’re working with the young people to get them to be independent, (but) they still have to go back to an environment that is substandard. ... (And) where do parents go to get support? What programs or resources is there for parent support? Zero.”
Most of the youth who participate in the program come from adverse backgrounds, Gunter-Gary said.
“All of our young people have a very very shaky foundation. Out of the 100 kids, I’d say maybe seven have a firm foundation,” Gunter-Gary said. “We’re looking at young people who are in a lot of cases from low-income housing, low-income status, their educational levels are one, two, three grades below where they should be, and their outlook on life is dismal.”
Despite the obstacles participants face in their personal lives, Gunter-Gary said there have only been three youths from the LIT program who were “lost to the juvenile justice system” since the program started in 2019.
“Being here is better than being out there where everything bad is happening,” said LIT member Tameerah Hampton, 18.
Heaven Leon, 15, participates in the LIT program’s podcast and said it provides a temporary escape from what she and other young people in the city are exposed to on a regular basis.
“We talk about things that are going on in Atlantic City and what we’re seeing, like the violence, poverty, a lot of conflict,” Leon said. “But I do think there needs to be more programs here, especially for the younger kids.”
Growing up in Atlantic City is a particularly difficult experience, Shabazz said.
“It’s hard to be poor in America, I don’t care who you are,” Shabazz said. “And it’s harder to be poor when there is a lot of opulence around you. ... When you’re young, you’re not financially stable, your surroundings are not the best, that’s a bad combination. That’s a combination that can get someone in trouble if they have the wrong influences.”
Atlantic City’s poverty rate sits at 37%. In 2018, it was listed as the second poorest city in the state based on median household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Gunter-Gary believes more focus needs to be placed on the younger children.
“My issue is that they (programs) want to do a lot of work with teenagers, and it’s too late if they don’t start working with the 7-, 8-, 9-year-olds,” Gunter-Gary said.
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City has placed an emphasis on helping pre-teens and teenagers succeed.
“Being in youth development for 25 years, I know that eighth grade is typically the age when they drop out,” said Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club. “So we’re thinking, how can we really wrap around them at the ages of 13, 14, 15 to keep them going?”
Koch said the organization’s programming is designed to give young people as many options for their future as possible.
“If they are driven to see a brighter future, if they can dream of what they could be and we can provide them with the tools to get there, we’ve succeeded,” Koch said. “The idea is that because they see what could be in their future, they will do better in school, they will attend school and won’t drop out. (And) they will be safer for the long term.”
The organization’s teen center provides young people in the city with career development opportunities in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), hospitality and health care.
Other programs offered at the club’s three locations around the resort include recreation and wellness, mentoring and leadership opportunities.
In addition to running the recreation and wellness programs, Bryant DeShields, the unit director at the club, leads the Passport to Manhood Program for boys 8 to 14.
The program is aimed at encouraging the city’s boys to engage in activities and discussions that reinforce positive behavior.
DeShields cites certain incidents involving minors, such as the April 1 death of City Souvenirs owner Mehmood Ansari on the Boardwalk after an encounter with two juvenile shoplifters, as the product of boredom and lack of access to activities.
“The same week that the situation happened on the Boardwalk, we (Passport to Manhood) got together and talked about it,” DeShields said. “Pretty much from talking to the kids, their thing is most of them don’t have anything to do. They’re bored, so that’s why they act out.”
DeShields believes organizations including the Boys & Girls Club need to continue concentrating on offering services during the afterschool hours.
“If we keep those kids right after school, we feed them here and they get home, they’re tired,” DeShields said. “So that’s what I think we need to concentrate on between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. If they get out of school and there is nothing there for them to do to release their energy, they’re going to do stupid things. I realized when I was a kid, we did stupid things when we had nothing to do.”
