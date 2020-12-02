Youth opioid reduction, prevention campaign launched by Recovery Force of Atlantic County, national partner

Recovery Force of Atlantic County has partnered with the Addiction Policy Forum to launch a new resource for parents and teachers to connect with young people in order to prevent and reduce opioid misuse.

The "Opioid Prevention Campaign," will translate what science says about substance-abuse prevention and make it "adaptable and easy-to-implement in diverse settings," according to a news release.

The Addiction Policy Forum is a Washington, D.C.-based national nonprofit focused on eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Recovery Force of Atlantic County is an Atlantic City-based nonprofit advocacy group for people and families impacted by substance abuse.

As the opioid crisis continues to claim thousands of victims each year, experts are increasingly concerned about what they believe are alarming trends among young people.