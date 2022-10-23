Youth baseball, football teams in Egg Harbor Township ask for municipal aid to renovate

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two youth sports leagues made pleas for help to upgrade their fields at a Township Committee meeting this past week.

The requests come several months after the township helped fund the installation of new lights at the soccer and multipurpose fields at Egg Harbor Township High School.

The Egg Harbor Township Youth Organization, which runs youth cheerleading and football programs, aired its concerns about the program’s scoreboard at the Wednesday night meeting.

Organization President Dominic Branca said the scoreboard, located at the center of Veterans Memorial Park, fell into disrepair early in the 2022 season, with the paint faded and the top coming apart. Calling the current board “a letdown,” Branca said a replacement was direly needed.

Branca asked if the township could help arrange for the installation of a new board for the 2023 season and reimburse the youth organization for its cost.

“I am here tonight to ask for some support from our Township Committee to help our program purchase a new board for our children and our town,” Branca said in prepared remarks during the meeting. “We at EHTYO have not asked or received anything from our town since the fields were constructed 15 years ago.”

Township Committeeman Ray Ellis said the field and program were assets to the community, which serviced hundreds of children in the township, and voiced support for helping to fund the installation of the new scoreboard.

“What we need to do is to try to find a way to come up to pay for the scoreboard,” Ellis said. “We need to help the community and help the kids and get that scoreboard up.”

While other township officials stressed there was an extended process for allocating the funds for that project, they were broadly sympathetic to the needs of the program.

The EHTYO had already purchased the board before the meeting at a price of $15,000, with Branca saying they did not want to delay any further. There was an estimated six- to 10-week installation time for the board, and inflation could send the price higher if the organization were to wait. He said tentative installation costs were said to be as high as $4,500.

“For a youth program to put $15,000 down for a scoreboard and for a youth program to pay another $5,000 to have this installed, it will devastate us,” Branca said.

Mayor Paul Hodson said the township would look into the matter and would especially be able to help with delivery and installation.

Branca noted the EHTYO has historically been a self-sufficient program, paying for its own equipment and running its own fundraising drives. It also helps organize community events, such as celebrations for a first responders day, homecoming and an annual bonfire, as well as charitable events for veterans.

He said the organization had looked at other scoreboard. Businesses and other sponsors contacted by the program had said they were not able to fund the new board due to the stress of high inflation. A scoreboard repair company contacted by the program said it would not be able to restore the board to a usable condition, he said.

The organization has faced other challenges recently in addition to its malfunctioning scoreboard. Its fundraising efforts have been completely disrupted, Branca said, due to turnover in its booster club leadership. Meanwhile, the cost of equipment has escalated, with the price of a helmet, for example, having grown to $280 from $60.

These higher costs come as interest in the program grows, with Branca saying a record number of children signed up for its cheerleading squads and football teams this season.

Baseball field lights

The second organization to speak was the Egg Harbor Township Baseball Association, which was asking for the installation of new lights at the field used by its 11- and 12-year-old players at Veterans Park.

Jamie Gillespie, the president of the association’s board of directors, said the situation was unfair to its players and that several of its games during the 2022 season were cut short due to darkness.

He said his comments were meant to shine a light on the issue and what it meant for the township’s young baseball talent.

“Quite simply, we view this now as unfair to our players and their development,” Gillespie said. “I’m here tonight to bring additional attention to this issue and to request that the Township Committee give serious consideration to the installation of lights on Field Six at Veterans Park.”

At one point in his comments, he cited a deal the township had reached to help fund the installation of lights at the high school.

Gillespie said he felt the situation was unfair for Egg Harbor Township baseball players, noting that other sports in the township had lights for their 11- and 12-year-old participants. He added that fields in neighboring Atlantic County municipalities had access to lights for their young baseball players.

Hodson said he was a dedicated baseball fan and supported the continued growth of America’s pastime in the township. He said, however, that the expense of the new lights could be an obstacle.

While acknowledging the high cost of new lights, Gillespie noted that the township had recently agreed to purchase new lights for the highs school soccer and multipurpose fields. The cost for that light installation was billed at $540,500, with the township responsible for paying electric bills for the lights over the life of the agreement, as well as any attendant maintenance, operational or repair costs.

“Not to be disrespectful, but from the baseball perspective this is where we get a little bit upset,” Gillespie said, alluding to the new lights at the soccer field. “Those are the things that wear on our volunteers.”

Township officials noted that the agreement was a shared-services agreement with the Egg Harbor Township School District. Through the agreement, township youth teams would gain access to the fields for late-night games and the district would be responsible for field maintenance and to handle tasks such as irrigation, landscaping and seeding.

Hodson said that he would work to explore lighting options and find better prices, noting that it might be more feasible due to the relatively small size of the youth diamond.

“It’s not like we have to light up Citizens Bank Park,” Hodson said.

The discussion comes as other areas renovate their fields. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, which has schools in Egg Harbor City, Galloway and Mays Landing, was authorized by referendum this month to issue a bond that would, among other things, finance the installation of a new, multisport turf field. The bond is to be $21 million, although the district is receiving nearly $9 million in debt-service aid.