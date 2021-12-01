Your old 3G cellphone may not work in 2022

Dear Savvy Senior: My 80-year-old father has an old flip phone he carries around with him for emergency purposes, but I’ve heard that these devices will soon be phased out. Is this true? If so, how can we know if his phone will be affected, and where can I find him a simple new one that he can operate. — Searching Daughter

Dear Searching: Yes, it’s true! If your dad’s mobile phone is more than a few years old, he will probably need to upgrade it in the very near future.

Why? Because all of the major cell phone carriers — AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile — are shutting down their older 3G networks in 2022 to free up airwaves for 5G and other advanced services. So, if your dad is using an old 3G phone, like millions of other older Americans, he’ll need to get a new device if he wants to make calls, text or reach 911.

But you should also know that it’s not just older cellphones that will be obsolete. Older home security systems, medical devices and personal emergency response systems that still harness 3G will also be affected. Adding to the confusion, older 4G phones that don’t support modern cellular voice technologies, such as Voice Over LTE or HD Voice, are impacted, too. Those customers may need a software upgrade or a new phone.