Your brain on politics: How much thinking is going on?

If you haven't spent much time researching a political issue, your stance on it is likely an emotional reaction expressing cohesion with your "tribe," rather than a reasoned opinion.

That was one of the messages from a webinar last week run by the New York Academy of Sciences, called "Is Your Brain Democratic or Republican?"

A panel of three experts on politics and neuroscience discussed the source of political polarization and how it interacts with brain development.

"There are shortcuts we use when we don't spend a lot of time deliberating (on a topic or candidate)," said Marika Landau-Wells, an assistant professor at the University of California at Berkeley, who studies the effects of cognitive processes on political behavior.

Upsetting as it may be to political junkies, most people simply do not spend a lot of time thinking about politics, Landau-Wells said.

"The environment sends cues about what to think," she said of people's families, neighbors and peer groups. "It's easy to accept messaging without reflecting on it."