Youngsters add artwork to new AtlantiCare facility

ATLANTIC CITY — What started as arts-and-crafts projects for children will become a mural in AtlantiCare's new Medical Arts Pavilion opening later this year.

With guidance from local artist Dorrie Papademetriou, kids participating in the AtlantiCare Foundation's Summer Lunch and Learn program last week prepared original illustrations to be featured at the pavilion being built on South Ohio Avenue, across from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus.

The children's illustrations will be among 2,500 pieces predominantly made by other New Jersey artists for the new building, spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said.

The artwork will live in the new AtlantiCare Health Services Federally Qualified Health Center Pediatric Clinic at the pavilion.

The $38.3 million facility is expected to be finished by September and open in the third quarter of this year, Tornetta said.

The pavilion is being built to increase access to care, address health care disparities and enhance services for women, children and families, AtlantiCare says.

The Lunch and Learn program is in its fifth year. Forty families participated in last week's sessions, Tornetta said. The program runs Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 25.

Papademetriou watched as area kids visiting the William L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex explored their artistic talents, transferring paint from paper plates onto their designs. They focused on warm and cool colors, illustrating themes of summer by the seaside, she said.

Papademetriou is a designer at MudGirls Studio, a nonprofit funded in part by the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs.

"I think the whole process of putting themselves into the project has been really gratifying for me," Papademetriou said of the young participants.

Having painting programs available for young children is especially important because it lets them work from their imaginations, discovering it with each stroke and idea that comes into mind, the Linwood resident said.

"That's why it's important to have this piece (collage) to represent who they are from the inside and have it displayed for everyone to see," Papademetriou said.

