AVALON — About a 4-to 5-week-old grey seal was recently rescued off the borough's beach by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

The center on Thursday said the animal is the first grey seal of the season to be cared for by its members.

It washed ashore on the 48th Street beach on Feb. 1, staying in the intensive care unit and given fluids and assist-feeding fish, the center said on its Facebook page.

"He is being treated for a respiratory infection, and we are happy to share that he is now eating on his own," the Center said on Thursday.

When the seal was found, he was still covered in his white birthing coat, or lanugo, which the Center said helped gauge his age.

The seal did not learn to eat independently following it being weaned from its mother. Grey seals nurse for about two weeks.

"Grey seal pups weigh about 30-35 pounds when they are born, and by the time they are weaned, they can triple their body weight," the Center said. "The pups will live off of their fat reserves as they learn to hunt for fish on their own. It seems this little one wasn't successfully feeding himself, so he dropped back down to close to birth weight by the time he completed his 400+ mile marathon swim from the pupping grounds in Maine to New Jersey."

Since coming to the Center, which is based in Brigantine, the seal shed its white coat. It will remain under the Center's care until it gains enough weight and recovers before being released into the wild.